A Cody couple remains hospitalized after a two-car wreck Sept. 16 in Laurel left them in serious condition.
Trey Tweddle and Haylie Stanger of Cody both remain at St. Vincent’s in Billings, with Tweddle in a coma in the ICU as of Monday, according to a GoFundMe page set up for them.
Stanger suffered a broken leg but has begun physical therapy.
“We all are very worried and continue praying for them,” posted Jamie Tuck, Haylie’s sister. “They have three daughters to provide and take care of. We would appreciate any help you guys can give for medical bills, living costs and various other expenses. They have a very long recovery ahead of them.”
Visit gofundme.com/f/help-haylie-and-trey to donate.
The wreck on U.S. 212 south of Laurel sent three people to the hospital.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 a.m. on a two-lane section of highway near its intersection with White Horse North Road.
It appeared that the crash occurred when an SUV attempting to pass a semi struck another SUV “nearly head-on,” Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell told the Billings Gazette.
Mitchell said that one person was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance helicopter, and the other two were taken by ambulance. Emergency crews used hydraulic rescue tools to open up the damaged vehicles and remove the injured people.
The crash remains under investigation.
