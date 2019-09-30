Trey Tweddle couldn’t stand not driving, said sister Crystal Tweddle.
“He always drove,” she said. “I had to sit in the backseat of my own truck.”
On Sept. 16, Trey and girlfriend Hailie Stanger, of Cody, were driving south of Laurel and, in an unlikely move, Trey wasn’t driving.
When they collided with an oncoming SUV trying to pass a semi, the passenger side was hit the hardest. The night of Sept. 25, after being in a coma since the wreck, Trey Tweddle of Cody died from injuries he sustained.
“That day he felt like he needed to sit in the passenger seat,” Crystal said. “By doing that he saved Hailie – that’s the type of guy he is.”
Stanger suffered injuries to her legs but was released from the hospital last week to start physical therapy.
“She’s getting stronger every day,” Crystal said.
Trey had worked at CertainTeed and had recently been promoted to a maintenance position.
He leaves behind not only Stanger but three daughters, the youngest not yet 3 years old.
In addition to a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, there also is an account set up at First Bank.
Crystal said the family has already been heartened by the community support, from donations to a prayer vigil.
“Our little community is amazing,” she said.
