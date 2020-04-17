Park County's Public Health Order will expire at the end of Friday and Dr. Aaron Billin, public health officer for Park County, said on Facebook late Thursday it will not be renewed.
With that announcement, certain day cares in Park County may be able to re-open.
Under the county's order originally initiated on March 19, only day cares that serviced children of essential health care personnel were allowed to remain open. With Park County pulling out its order, this is the first instance since the order was put in place of residents gaining services and rights.
Now, with the implementation of the state order, the list of essential workers who can utilize day care has been greatly expanded to:
- Child care and education staff
- Health care personnel
- Criminal justice employees
- Firefighters and National Guard staff
- State employees deemed to be essential
- Active military staff
- Pharmacy staff
- Foster families with children in 8th grade or lower
- Law enforcement call center staff
- Utility workers
- Public works and sanitation crews
- Grocery and food supply workers
- Medical equipment staff
- Fuel distribution staff
The only other difference between the State and county order at this juncture is that golf courses will be able to run as normal with their clubhouses open. In their clubhouse, they must still abide by the 10 or fewer persons gathering order.
Late Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon made the announcement that the State's Order will still be in effect until April 30.
“What we do in the coming weeks will determine the way we can ease these orders and rekindle our economy,” Gordon said. “I recognize the tremendous sacrifice we all have had to make, but it has been worth it. We have saved lives.”
Gordon said in his announcement he will rely on data, not dates on the calendar, for opening back up the Wyoming economy. The governor's office said any plan to ease current restrictions will start with continued social distancing protocols and new operational guidelines for businesses.
As of Friday, Wyoming has confirmed 305 cases of COVID-19 and 107 probable cases. There have been two deaths linked to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.