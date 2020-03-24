Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have issued a third statewide order, closing non-essential personal services.
The services included in the newest order where social distancing measures are not considered practical. This applies to nail salons, hair salons and barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage parlors; tattoo, body art and piercing shops. Medically necessary services such as physical therapy providers may stay open.
“While I understand the impact and sympathize with those most affected by these measures, especially small business owners, I support Dr. Harrist’s recommendation because this is about saving lives,” Gov.Gordon said. “We have tried to navigate a thoughtful course, but as COVID-19 spreads through our communities, we must take this action now.”
As of early evening Monday there were 30 confirmed cases of the virus in eight Wyoming counties, but in Fremont County two of the county's initial coronavirus patients have fully recovered.
This new order supplements previous statewide orders issued March 19 and 20 closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, some child care facilities and schools and prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space.
A stricter Park County order released March 19 closed child care centers, excluding those facilities caring exclusively for children of essential personnel; restaurants, bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns, tasting rooms; employee cafeterias; self-serve buffets; salad bars; unpackaged self-serve food services; golf clubs and country clubs; communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference rooms, and museums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.