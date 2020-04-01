Michael Davis, chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, issued an order Wednesday afternoon continuing the state's advisement to halt all in-person proceedings until May 31.
The extension supplants the March 18 emergency order issued by the supreme court suspending in-person proceedings in the State's district and circuit courts. The original order was to run through April 10.
The order involves:
1) Advising all District and Circuit Courts to suspend in-person proceedings, except in certain specified circumstances where required by law and the constitution. Judges are encouraged to use video or telephone conferencing to the extent possible, all civil trials should be rescheduled, and reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule all criminal trials, “subject to the requirement that defendants be provided speedy trials as required by law.” In addition this order is amended to permit felony sentencing and evidentiary probation revocation proceedings to be conducted via video conferencing, if the defendant consents.
2) Allowing for remote administration of oaths and witnesses, verification of guilty pleas, and making most paper filings optional at the discretion of the court clerks.
3) Lifting the requirement of filing paper briefs in the Wyoming Supreme Court.
On a Park County level, arrangements can be made with both district and circuit court to pay fees or submit paperwork. District court, overseen by Judge Bill Simpson, is not permitting public visitors in its corridors under any circumstance. Circuit court, overseen by Judge Bruce Waters, is permitting visitors by appointment.
The full order extending, as well as the original orders, can be found on the court’s website courts.state.wy.us/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.