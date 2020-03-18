New Arrivals
Major Hoffman was born March 11, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Patrick Hoffman and Bertie Brotherton of Cowley.
He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Keith and Nyla Brotherton and Charles and Trixie Hoffman.
Copper Kaylea Eastman was born March 8, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jason and Auberdee Eastman of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Copper joins a 7-year-old sister, Alice.
Grandparents are Rhonda Lea Lynam and Lana Marie Guajardo.
Harper Maria Hancock was born March 9, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Braden and Shaylee Hancock of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Seth Christian Lajko was born March 8, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Michael and Tina Lajko of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces.
Seth joins three siblings: Noah, 8, Jeremy, 6, and Caleb, 4.
Grandparents are Mitch and Ruth Butler, Larry and Carrie Voorhees and Bill and Rhonda Lajko.
Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Kaylene Neddermeyer and Marc Neddermeyer
Troy Matthews and Tracy Matthews
Police/Sheriff News
Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Katie Locke, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, March 13
Philip Mickelson, warrant, March 13
Disturbance
Male and female arguing at the weigh station on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 12:35 p.m. March 9.
Ridge Road in Powell woman said her neighbor is having a party that is disturbing her, rattling her windows. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. March 9.
Dog barking nonstop on County Road 6WX in Cody. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue as of 6 p.m. March 12.
Traffic
White Chevrolet pickup truck doing burnouts on corners at the Deaver Reservoir on Road 2N. The caller said the loud truck is now parked near the boat dock. Deputies provided assistance at 10 p.m. March 8.
Jeep parked and abandoned off WYO 114 in Powell at 8:10 a.m. March 8.
Large bale of hay in the middle of US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. March 9.
Vehicle partially parked in the roadway near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 1 in Powell. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 4:40 p.m. March 9.
A vehicle was partially parked in the roadway on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. March 10.
Box in the middle of the road on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 10:10 a.m. March 10.
Caller said a younger man in a light tan Ford Taurus driving 100 MPH passed on County Road 2BC in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. March 11.
Possible remodeled Kia Sport all over the road and driving 25 MPH near the intersection of WYO 291 and County Road 6WX in Cody at 7:25 p.m. March 11.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 6:40 a.m. March 12.
Wyoming Highway Patrol was assisted by deputies on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 9:50 a.m. March 12.
Slide in camper abandoned in the gravel pit at the Andy Martin Gravel Pit on County Road 6WX in Cody at 1:50 p.m. March 12.
Horses out on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 p.m. March 12.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on WYO 114 in Powell at 12:20 p.m. March 13.
Horse and mule on road near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 4 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. March 13.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy about a vehicle that ran a stoplight on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 p.m. March 14.
Person pulled over to speak with a deputy on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 p.m. March 14.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 12 a.m. March 15.
Other
Deputies assisted Cody Police on C Street in Cody at 3 a.m. March 8.
Two dogs- one brown and one white, in a yard on Lane 9 in Powell. The caller will post on Facebook about this at 11:50 a.m. March 8.
Woman said her husband went on a hike near County Road 6DU in Cody this morning and was supposed to be home around 3 p.m. She has not heard from him and said he didn’t take his normal provisions. Search and Rescue provided assistance at 7:20 p.m March 8.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Baker Drive in Cody at 8:20 p.m. March 8.
Trespassing complaint filed from Spring Road in Cody at 10:05 a.m. March 9.
Resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody and has questions about obtaining a title on a trailer they were given, 3:15 p.m. March 9.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on Road 9 ½ at 4:45 p.m. March 9.
Man said that he was driving with a friend to Cody and his friend became agitated when they got in an argument. The friend threw his phone and broke it near the intersection of Lane 12 and US 14A in Powell at 8:55 p.m. March 9.
Stray long haired brown and white dog in the area of US 14A in Powell. The dog seems to be lost as of 12:50 p.m. March 10.
Road 18 in Powell caller would like to talk to a deputy about harassment they’ve received over the phone. Deputies provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. March 10.
Big box of beads stolen from WYO 295 in Powell, 6:25 p.m. March 10.
Deputies assisted the Cody Fire Department on Canyon Lake Drive in Cody at 10:55 p.m. March 10.
Man believes he was overcharged on Main Street in Ralston. Deputies provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. March 11.
Person wants to meet a deputy on Yellowstone Avenue at 4:25 p.m. March 11.
Abandoned campsite reported at the Elk Fork Campground on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 7:55 p.m. March 11.
Intoxicated man destroying things inside residence on Road 15 in Powell. Caller is outside of the residence at 8:35 p.m. March 11.
Main Street in Ralston man said a German wirehair dog showed up yesterday at his shop wearing a blue collar and no tags. Reported at 9:45 a.m. March 12.
Animal neglect report filed from Sand Cliffs Road in Meeteetse at 11:05 a.m. March 12.
North 37th Street in Cody woman said someone has hacked her phone and she would like to speak to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. March 12.
Deputies assisted the Powell Fire Department on Road 11 at 9:50 p.m. March 12.
Trespass requested to be moved for man on Road 7 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. March 13.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on East Madison Street at 1:30 p.m. March 13.
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by deputies in searching for an individual on US 14A in Powell. They were unable to locate them as of 5:55 p.m. March 13.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Meadow Lane Avenue at 9:50 p.m. March 13.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies in searching for an individual near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Gulch Street. They were unable to find them as of 10:05 p.m. March 13.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody woman said she sees smoke coming from a neighbor’s residence but can’t confirm if there’s a fire or not. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. March 14.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy about an altercation that occurred earlier in the night on Ridge Road in Powell, 9 p.m. March 14.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on County Road 1AF in Clark at 11:35 p.m. March 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Crawford, 37, warrant, March 10
Felicity Zaffarano, 19, probation violation, March 12
Mallory Smith, 33, warrant, March 13
Amanda Farlow, 20, youthful driver with detectable alcohol, driving with a suspended license, failure to signal, March 13
Ethan Haywood, 30, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance, March 14
Tyler Dallman, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, March 14
Christian Klein, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, property destruction, causing bodily injury to peace officer, March 14
Aaron Luther, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol and no proof of insurance, March 16
Traffic
Parking problem reported on Meadow Lane Avenue. Officers issued a warning at 1:55 p.m. March 10.
Draw Street man has questions about his parking spot. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. March 10.
Someone shining lights into cars on 19th Street. The female caller said when her motion light came on they turned their light off and went into the backyard across from her house. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. March 10.
A red Chevrolet Duramax and white Dodge van crashed on the north side of the parking lot at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street at 8:15 a.m. March 11.
Resident has complaints about numerous vehicles parked near City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m. March 11.
Woman appears to be trying to get into vehicles near the Coe Monument at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. She is wearing a long sleeve camouflage sweatshirt, black beanie with a green sticker on it and black hair. The caller said she has not been seen for medical help at the hospital. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. March 12.
Two drivers failed to follow posted regulations at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Officers issued a citation at 2:10 a.m. March 13.
Parking problem reported on Bleistein Avenue in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. March 13.
Three intoxicated men moving cones into the middle of the street near the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue at 12:35 a.m. March 14. Officers provided assistance.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:10 a.m. March 14. Officers provided assistance.
Vehicle crash at Rocky Mountain Vein Clinic on West Yellowstone Avenue at 11:35 a.m. March 14.
Other
Black key fob with two black headed keys, one of which says “Buick” on it, lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 9 a.m. March 10.
Officers provided assistance at the Probation and Parole office on Stampede Avenue at 10:45 a.m. March 10.
Man at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said someone is using his Social Security number. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. March 10.
Wyoming Avenue resident would like to talk to an officer about trash being dumped in their alley, now blocking their gas meter. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. March 10.
Man said he put a reserve deposit on a truck at Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Avenue, but the car lot sold the vehicle and won’t return his money. Police were unable to assist as of 2:10 p.m. March 10.
Woman had a tenant tell her that a man was on property at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Police were unable to locate as of 3:50 p.m. March 10.
Woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and has paperwork she thinks is a scam. Police were unable to assist as of 4:05 p.m. March 10.
Officers assisted staff at Alpine Medical on Big Horn Avenue at 8:20 p.m. March 10.
Combative person in the emergency room at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 a.m. March 11.
Misconduct reported at Cody High School on 10th Street at 7:55 a.m. March 11.
Trespassing complaint filed from Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. March 11.
Female employee at Big Horn Window Tinting on 15th Street said a man has been harassing her over numerous items. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. March 11.
Caller near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street said someone has been writing checks in her name to businesses around town, yet she has never been there, 10:45 a.m. March 11.
Cherokee Road woman reported unauthorized charges through her Bank of America credit card made on her Amazon account. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. March 11.
Woman on 19th Street said her step father hacked into her email account and now has her private information. She said he is trying to use this information in an upcoming child custody case, 3:10 p.m. March 11.
Draw Street man reported an altercation between his neighbor’s dogs and his neighbor, 3:50 p.m. March 11.
Woman on Draw Street would like to talk with an officer about a prior incident, and address an issue with her neighbor causing her dog to bark, 4 p.m. March 11.
Trespassed man at 19th Street residence illegally. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 a.m. March 12.
Caller would like to cut down nuisance trees at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. March 12.
Stray brown pitbull dog running at large on Mountain View Drive. Officers were unable to locate as of 11:40 a.m. March 12.
Man said he was bitten by a dog on Shoshone Trail North. Police issued a citation at 12:05 p.m. March 12.
Someone tried to pry open the front door at Gunrunner Auctions the previous night. Reported at 2:25 p.m. March 12.
Draw Street resident has a question about animal noise laws. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. March 13.
Student at Cody High School on 10th Street reported to be smoking marijuana, 2:55 p.m. March 13.
Female caller said she thinks a mother left her children unattended at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 4:15 p.m. March 13.
Sheridan Avenue man would like to speak with an officer about the previous tenants at his property. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. March 13.
A trash can was found broken off, a sign placed with sandbags being used for road work was moved and pushed into a truck, and sandbags thrown into the back of another vehicle. The caller is in a vehicle with Colorado license plates, 3:20 a.m. March 14.
Stray German shepherd dog running at large near Walmart. Police were unable to locate as of 2:10 p.m. March 14.
Employee at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street would like to talk to an officer about a trespass order. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. March 14.
Trespassed man is at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street wearing an off-white hoodie. The caller is in back of the trailers on Gail Lane. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. March 14.
Probation violation reported on Pioneer Avenue, 2:25 a.m. March 15.
Officers assisted at the Probation and Parole office on Stampede Avenue at 5:45 a.m. March 15.
Window was smashed out of a vehicle with radio taken out of it in the vacant lot next to Cody Firearms Experience on West Yellowstone Avenue, 3:15 p.m. March 15.
Meadow Lane Avenue woman lost her long black wallet with a buckle on the front, 9:50 a.m. March 16.
Lifetime Small Animal Hospital on Big Horn Avenue received a bad check. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. March 16.
Woman said her phone was stolen from the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue. She is currently tracking it on Find My iPhone and can see where it is, 1:45 p.m. March 16.
E Avenue woman said she received death threats from her ex-boyfriend who lives in Washington. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. March 16.
Caller at the Crisis Intervention Office on 13th Street would like to speak with an officer regarding a family member’s ongoing issues. Police were unable to assist as of 2:20 p.m. March 16.
Animal Shelter
MM is a black cat available. Eli is a 1-year-old male. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110.
Municipal Court
Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Travis Carroll, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $300 fine, $10 court cost; Wyatt Smith, improper backing, crash, $300, $10; Blaine Rasmussen, no registration, $60; Jessica Cameron, no registration, $100; Hannah Snelson, following too closely, crash, $210; Craig Dansie, careless driving, crash, $200; Annette Stone, improper parking, disregarding signs, $110; Julie Regester, careless driving, crash, $210; Thomas Gill, speeding, $122; Richard Satterthwaite, fail to stop at red light, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kelly Lohstreter, animal at large, $75; no rabies tag displayed, $75; no rabies vaccination, $75; Garretson Wells, open container, $210; Cory Armstrong, illegal possession drug paraphernalia, $750, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Deana O’Brien, Powell, no registration, $60; Alison Guerrero, Powell, speeding, $92, $10; Rosemary Stewart, Red Lodge, speeding, $140; Stormy Jones-Heinrich, Lovell, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended, $10; Charles Hall, Powell, fail to stop at red light, $100.
Marriage Licenses
Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Jared E. Johnson, 34, and Christina A. Reinhart, 37, both of Shell.
Fire Calls
Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March10, 12:04 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 3000 Twin Creek Trail. Trailhead Homeowners Association burning weeds. Extinguished. Time in service: 41 minutes.
March 10, 10:56 p.m., five units and 21 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 7 Canyon Lake Drive.
Residents using fire pit and fire escaped pit. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 4 miutes.
March 13, 2:19 p.m., two units and 27 personnel responded to report of woman stuck in elevator at Mountain View Manor, 1001 11th St. Out upon arrival. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Park County Circuit Court
Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tanya Clifton, not guilty; Terry Odom, $110; Marjorie Tallen, $105; Jamie Baxter, $88; Philip McVey, $100; Sidney Pratt, $120; Holly Phillips, $75; Jackson Corr, $75.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Meleah Hicks, invalid documents, $100; Emmitt Rideout, failure to retain previous 7 days of logs, $175; Aspen Higbie, driving with invalid license, $155; Dustin Bell, no auto insurance, $555; Leon Miller, no child safety restraint, $65; Robert Carrafa, invalid documents, $125; Chanceten Berry, failure to stop at stop sign and expired license, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Richard Good, Mohnton, Pa., $82; Janelle Smith, Shepherd, Mont., $105; Juliana Mendez, Otto, $82; Mark Hughes, Portales, N.M., $145; Travis Gass, Seguin, Texas, $90; Robert Blain, Billings, $116; Michael Abbey, Wilson, $115; John Givens, Riverton, $86. Matthew Urich, Frisco, Colo., $318; Michael Anthony, Billings, $115; Leopold Klatka, Rock Springs, $150; Michael Davidson, Burlington, $90; Cary Glick, Basin, $90; Faye Corcoran, Kremmling, Colo., $90; Christopher Moss, Torrington, $125; Mason Redstar Miller, Red Lodge, $160; Deborah Greene, Billings, $135; Hilary Heminway, Bozeman, Mont., $90; Hunter Day, Missoula, Mont., $60; Abigail Keenan, Billings, $90; Leeann Bruised Head, Billings, $90; John Goetz, Bridger, Mont., $90; Kashmiri Chopra, Williamstown, N.J., $195.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thayne Clement, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Danny Holloway, Emblem, illegal use of Game and Fish land and water, $150; Jean Castor, Lehigh Acres, Fla., failure to stop at port of entry, $125. Susan Linko, Thermopolis, failure to display valid license plates, $75; Jebrya Banks, Gainesville, Ga., failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Magdalena Harlow, Greybull, invalid documents, $125; Mary Buckner, Thermopolis, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Jacob Korbe, Lovell, invalid driver’s license, $125; Bruce Marshall, Gillette, fishing with two or more rods or poles, $85.
Fifth District Court
CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The court has denied the defendant’s motion for relief from the mediation requirement and vacating the pretrial conference and trial, suspending further settings pending mediation. A hearing on a motion to strike expert witnesses is scheduled for April 6-7. A motion for page limit exceptions for the plaintiffs was requested. The Campbells are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
Robert Fontaine, Jean Shanor, Ron Shanor v. Kay Chandler, Shawna Chandler and Yellowstone Recovery Center Inc.; Fontaine was granted a monetary judgement of $146,484 plus 2% simple interest from the Chandlers. The Shanors were granted $180,000 plus 2% interest from the Chandlers. The Chandlers must pay $1,000 a month to Fonatine and $2,000 per month plus a $10,000 down payment to the Shanors. The Shanors shall credit $950 toward the debt. YRCI must pay $803,075.36 to Janci Baxter who will pay apportionment funds to the plaintiffs. The defendants must also reimburse the plaintiffs for $4,811.25 in attorney fees. Fontaine and the Shanors each loaned the Chandlers $125,000 under faulty pretenses to start YRCI.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Randy Matthews; Matthews was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $330 in court fees, along with a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. The defendant must pay back this debt at a rate of $60 per month. Matthews pleaded no contest to possession of controlled substance marijuana- his third or subsequent offense. Matthews was accused of leaving marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on a bench at Washington Park in Powell.
State v. Georgia Lande; Lande was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center while waiting for a bed date at the Cedar Mountain Center. If the defendant has not received a bed date in two weeks she will be brought back before the court. Most recently, Lande discharged herself from CMC before completing the program and against medical advice that she be checked into inpatient treatment. She pleaded guilty to breaking her probation 12 times with alcohol violations in November 2019 and was given 5 years supervised probation and a suspended 6 month jail sentence upon her admission to a treatment facility. At the time of those infractions she was already serving 5 years probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth in 2018.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; Court Reporter Denise Paddock has filed a request to extend the deadline for filing transcripts related to the defendant’s appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The court granted this 90-day extension. In November 2019 Klingbeil was sentenced to life imprisonment without chance of parole for the first degree murder of his wife. In August 2018 Klingbeil shot and killed his wife at their Wapiti home.
State v. Tristen Brewer; The State has made a motion to quash a subpoena to see any and all Wyoming Department of Family Services filed related to Kenneth Bray. This subpoena was requested in that documents be produced directly to the defendant’s attorney, which the State alleges is a violation of privacy laws. Brewer is facing 2 counts of abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of Bray, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
