Not only is the recent Fishhawk Fire and Stink Water Fire a risk to human life and structures in the North Fork, it also creates a health risk for all of northwestern Wyoming due to the residual air pollution it has created.
The Wyoming Air Quality Monitoring Network released a heavy smoke forecast for northwestern Wyoming and Cody on Wednesday morning. This forecast included a 45 µg/m 3 reading for fine particles, which equates to an unhealthy for sensitive groups designation. If this prediction had come to fruition people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
And thanks to an easterly breeze pushing towards Cody on Wednesday, smoke did fan into Cody, emanating a strong smoke smell and creating an orange-like glow in the air.
But as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, the Cody mobile air monitoring station located near the softball fields, reported only a moderate risk particulate matter reading at 22 µg/m 3. Under these conditions only unusually sensitive people need to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
PM is a combination of small particles and liquid droplets. This particle pollution is made up of a number of components like acids, organic chemicals, metals, soil or dust particles.
Colder temperatures and possible rain are expected later this week which will lead to reduced air risks, and only light smoke is predicted for Thursday and Friday.
Red flag warnings are in effect through central Wyoming from Rock Springs to Sheridan due to low humidity, hot temperatures and some gusty winds expected.
To see updated air quality readings visit wyvis.net.
