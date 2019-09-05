The Park County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s office of homeland security is encouraging those interested in assisting victims of the Fishhawk Fire to get involved.
Jack Tatum, director of homeland security, said after seeing a “tremendous” outpouring of support from residents on social media that included offers to house livestock by multiple people, he thought it a good time to engage the community in an organized fashion.
“We want to make sure we’re not doing it in an ad-hoc fashion,” Tatum said. “We’re thrilled about the support but just want to make sure people are helping in a safe and effective manner.”
He said some of the possible volunteer activities could include delivering horse trailers and providing support to firefighters at trailheads.
Tatum said he hopes this possible volunteer crew could become a “fantastic jump off point” for the recommencement of the Community Emergency Response Team which in the past provided a network of ground-level citizen responders in Park County, but has become defunct in recent years.
If interested in volunteering contact homeland security at 307-527-1860.
