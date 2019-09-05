Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.