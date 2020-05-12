A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning is now receiving medical treatment after falling into a boiling hot thermal feature.
Linda Veress, a member of the public affairs office for YNP, said the woman fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.
Veress said the woman who suffered burns, was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls due to her injuries.
After her fall, the woman drove north and was contacted by park rangers about one mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs, Veress said.
There are around 10,000 thermal features in the Park in the form of geysers, hot springs, mud pots, travertine terraces and fumaroles.
Veress said it is unknown what thermal feature she fell in and the incident is still under investigation. She could not confirm whether the woman is a YNP employee or not.
There have been a number of similar incidents at YNP in just the past five years.
In October 2019, a 48-year old man fell into a thermal feature, suffering serious burns. Three years earlier, a man in his 20's walked off the boardwalk path and to his death at Norris Geyser Basin. In 2017, a man fell into a hot spring at Lower Geyser Basin and suffered serious burns.
Signs are posted in many locations inside Yellowstone warning visitors to stay on boardwalks and not venture onto the fragile ground where thermal features have the capacity to result in fatalities.
YNP is currently closed and Park roads, except the road from the North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance, are closed.
The Park has been closed since March 30 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It does appear YNP will open back up soon as opening dates ranging from May 22-June 15 are listed for lodging and camping at different Park locations and for services on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.