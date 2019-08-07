The difference was in the details during the third day of the Dennis Klingbeil trial Wednesday.
Members of the Wyoming State Crime Lab took the stand to provide information on the blood residue found on Klingbeil’s clothes and explain results from DNA tests performed on the bullet associated with the shooting.
Leah Innocci, a staff member with the state lab, said when analyzing six different blood spots on a t-shirt recovered from the crime scene, none were determined to have hit the shirt through a splatter impact.
This is significant because it bolsters the state’s position that Klingbeil shot his wife at point blank, with gun pressed against her head in a premeditated fashion.
The defense differs arguing Dennis shot the weapon accidentally from a distance. It will call a firearms expert to the stand on Thursday or Friday.
Kathryn Ertman, a forensics specialist with the crime lab, said she was unable to unequivocally connect the used bullet at the crime scene with the .38 caliber revolver that was associated with the shooting because of extensive damage to the bullet. But, Scott McWilliams, a crime analysis supervisor with the crime lab, said Donna Klingbeil’s DNA was found on the bullet. He said the chances of this test being inaccurate are one in 784 quintillion.
Both parties also questioned the Klingbeil’s family friend Donald Rodriguez. Rodriguez worked for the couple at their Stampede Properties company.
Rodriguez said he missed a call from the Klingbeil home at 8:20 p.m. the night of the Aug. 5, 2018 shooting, possibly the last phone ever made by the couple. Dennis Klingbeil called his son Mark Klingbeil at 9:43 p.m. and alerted him he had shot Donna.
Mark Klingbeil asked Rodriguez to check on the house after receiving this news, but by the time he arrived deputies were already at the scene.
Rives White, one of Klingbeil’s attorneys, seemed to question Rodriguez’s credibility and confirmed with the witness he stopped working for the couple for a period of time when some money disappeared, but then resumed working when it reappeared.
Brad Lanken, Donna’s biological son, started the day where he left off the previous, with his insight into the couple’s trust disputes. He said by the early evening of the shooting, Donna Klingbeil had started to express worry to him over the phone about her husband, who she said was staring blankly at a wall and at some point that evening had asked her if she ever considered committing suicide.
At 7:40 p.m. Donna called 911 but then quickly hung up before becoming connected to a dispatcher. When dispatcher Jessie Colegrove called her back, Donna said she was fine.
“I’m sorry I dialed 911,” Donna said in a recorded phone call played before the courtroom, “but I think I’m alright, nobody’s hurt. I would tell you if we aren’t.”
But by about two hours later Dennis had shot his wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.