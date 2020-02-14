Park County Search and Rescue performed its second rescue in as many weeks with a successful retrieval of a snowmobiler on Beartooth Pass Wednesday afternoon.
Sandy Seright, 69, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was transported out via sled just west of Beartooth Lake.
He had reportedly struck a rock with his snowmobile, resulting in a compound fracture above his left elbow.
Four members of the SAR Snow Team reached Seright by 2:15 p.m. After stabilizing Seright, the rescue workers transported him via an ambulance sled. They were met by other members from the Search and Rescue team and Wilderness Medical Team halfway out at 3:35 p.m., and took Seright to a staging area at the intersection of WYO 296 and WYO 212, where an ambulance awaited.
In total, the SAT and WMT members transported Seright about nine miles.
Seright was evacuated to West Park Hospital at 4:12 p.m. and his condition is currently unknown.
It was only about one month previous that SAR and the Cody Country Snowmobile Association performed an avalanche safety and emergency rescue demonstration, near the area where Seright’s injury occurred.
“We have tremendous inter-agency success when it comes to situations like this,” Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said, “and we have excellent community resources at our disposal such as our Snow Team that respond immediately when called. They are the very definition of caring and community support.”
The Snow Team is a voluntary contingency of SAR members who are experienced snowmobilers and often called in for winter rescues because the Beartooth Mountains is one of the most popular locations to snowmobile in the local area.
On Feb. 8, Search and rescue volunteers from Park and Big Horn counties rescued a fallen ice climber from an ice waterfall up the South Fork.
