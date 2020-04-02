In a document released Thursday afternoon, it was announced by Park County Health it will extending the March 19 health order for more than two more weeks.
The order signed Wednesday is nearly identical to the earlier order and is merely an extension of the current guidelines and rules through April 17
The original order extends to gatherings of 10 people or more. This includes all recreation, spiritual and community-based activities. Excluded from the gathering order are medical facilities, pharmacies, airports, grocery stores, other stores selling essential items and government buildings.
All restaurants and bars are not allowed to offer dine-in servicing or patrons inside their establishment, but can perform drive-thru and curbside food orders. On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order permitting restaurants and bars and grills with a Wyoming liquor license to sell malt beverages and wine with take-out and curbside food orders.
The Park County order is stricter than the state order in that child care centers (excluding those facilities caring exclusively for children of essential personnel) and golf courses are not allowed to run.
Olive Glenn Golf Course was able to coordinate with Public Health to offer free golf to the public with no clubhouse services. The free golf with run through the end of Friday.
Business areas to remain closed:
Child care centers, excluding those facilities caring exclusively for children of essential personnel; restaurants (exceptions see above), bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns, tasting rooms; employee cafeterias; self-serve buffets; salad bars; unpackaged self-serve food services; golf clubs and country clubs; communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference rooms, museums, nail salons, hair salons and barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage parlors; tattoo, body art and piercing shops.
Essential services unaffected by the order:
Grocery stores and other stores selling essential items, Yellowstone Regional Airport, government facilities, pharmacies, hospitals or medical clinics.
To perform a self-screening for COVID-19 visit apple.com/covid19.
The CRH COVID-19 Screening Call Center is running from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Call (307)-578-2000 if you think you have symptoms.
