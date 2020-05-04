Park County Search and Rescue engaged an emergency operation for a man who went missing on Saturday night in the Shoshone Canyon.
SAR spent Sunday looking for the man, but it has not been confirmed whether or not he has been found.
SAR staff said he had been walking his dogs by never returned home.
Rescue workers searched in the Shoshone River and from overhead by aircraft, fully engaged by 9 a.m. They also searched the northern hillside of the canyon for the man.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday did not appear that the man had been found. Rescue workers searched water and land in the canyon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.