The Stink Water Fire 35 miles northwest of Cody in Sunlight Basin has grown to 47 acres, according Shoshone National Forest staff.
After discovered Tuesday the fire in the upper Sulphur Creek drainage has grown 22 acres
Fire crews crews are implementing structure protection measures around two buildings located on private lands and have now closed Sulphur Creek Road for safety and firefighting reasons.
There are eight smokejumpers, two hotshot crews and an aircraft that are working between the Stink Water Fire and Fishhawk Fire in the North Fork.
Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Updated information on the Stink Water Fire will be posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6561/ as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter at @ShoshoneNF and Facebook at US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest.
