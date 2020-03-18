Carbon County Arts and Depot Gallery recently released winners of the Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition.
The gallery said it was a tough decision for the juror, artist Laurie Lee, for all of the pieces in this show are high quality, beautifully crafted works of art.
The winners in the two dimensional category are:
• First place, Winter Lodging, watercolor, Lance Johnson
• Second place, Blaze of Glory, oil, Connie Herberg
• Third place, Can’t See the Forest for the Trees, acrylic, Linda Burwick
Honorable mentions:
• Morning Stroll, watercolor, Dawn Ness
• Slim, oil, Sally Gregory
• Pop-Eye, acrylic, Dominique Paulus
• Looking for Lunch, watercolor, Ev Bergeron
• Cascade, watercolor, Michael Koski
• Indian Paintbrush, oil, Connie Herberg
The winners in the three dimensional category are:
• First place, Lichen, porcelain, Marcia Selsor
• Second place, Hollow Pine, pine, Robert Smith
• Honorable mention, Stolen Lunch, black walnut, Duane Steinmetz
March 5-14, visitors to the Arts Guild had the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece. The winner of the People’s Choice Award goes to Tom Wolfe for the oil painting Watering the Horses.
A sincere thank you goes to all of the artists that have participated in this show.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For more information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
