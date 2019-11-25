CDC recommendations on vaping include:
• Do not use vaping products that contain THC.
• Do not buy vaping products off the street.
• Do not modify or add any substances to vaping products not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.
• Because the possibility remains that nicotine-containing products play a role in the outbreak, consider not vaping products with nicotine.
• No vaping product is safe for youth, pregnant women or anyone who is not a current tobacco user.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.