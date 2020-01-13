I’m not going to lie – I’m a little scared.
With the news alerts on my phone, the evening news and Facebook requests, it’s difficult to remain positive. On some days, it seems this world is, at best, just plain nuts. At its worst, it’s downright alarming.
Take last week’s crisis in the Middle East, for instance. President Donald Trump ordered an attack on January 3 that killed an important senior Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. In retaliation a few days later, the Iranians fired some 20 ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases where U.S. troops were housed, but no casualties. After that, the Iranian foreign minister said that his country had “concluded” its attacks on American forces and that it did “not seek escalation or war.” Is that basically saying, “OK, we’re done?”
In the meantime, only a few hours after the missile attacks, we discover that a Ukrainian airplane was accidentally shot down over Iran, killing all 176 passengers and crew. Apparently, some operator on the ground mistakenly thought the plane was a cruise missile. Interestingly, the entire crash site was wiped clean within a day of the crash. Hmmmm…
And what about those 3,500 American troops deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina? Wasn’t it just last fall when the president announced plans to withdraw some troops from northern Syria? Then, he declared a bigger withdrawal a few days later only to rethink the decision, ordering several hundred troops back where they come from in northern Syria.
All week long, I wondered if my next “breaking news alert” would announce that we were once again locked in conflict in the Middle East.
It appears the new year begins with President Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. When I hear the word “trial,” I immediately have visions of witnesses and evidence, both of which seem questionable – almost optional – for these proceedings. How is that even possible? If I were a juror, I’d expect all the facts and testimony from everyone involved to make an informed decision. Can’t we expect the same from our Senate?
Of course, the impeachment is related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine. I recently learned that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is an actor-comedian with no political experience. In all fairness, he does have a law degree but apparently never practiced law. Our president also has no governing experience and among his many career pursuits, he was a reality TV personality. A comedian and a reality TV star conducting high level talks – didn’t I say I was scared?
We’ve now entered the actual year of the next presidential election. If we thought that the campaign had already been underway for months, we’re absolutely correct. It began with the first official announcement of candidacy on July 28, 2017, by Democratic Representative John Delaney of Maryland. At one time, there were 28 Democrats in the race; today, there are 12 – including Delaney. I find myself losing interest, and that’s scary, too.
To think this is only the beginning of the scary stuff. What about missing children, alcohol-related deaths, vaping, human trafficking and illicit or illegal behavior by familiar faces and names? I think there’s more to say – next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.