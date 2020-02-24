The issue: 

Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.