“Wyoming, Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets,” by Dennis Davis is available at Legends and The Thistle in Cody and the Homesteader Museum in Powell. The author will donate a book to any library and school in the state that requests one and will send electronic versions to every member of the state legislature to fulfill his goal, “to carry on the conversation about the future.” Videos and more are available at wyomingsmalltown.com.

