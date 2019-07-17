The Cody Beer Mile is back for a second run 6 p.m. Friday, coinciding with Saturday’s Beer Fest.
The event starts at the Park County Complex and involves drinking four beers in four quarter miles and can be run as an individual or on a relay team of four.
First place winners receive a Cody Beer Mile trophy while all participants receive T-shirts. The event is open to spectators and will feature chip timing, a beer garden, DJ music and games. Packet pick up and beer garden open at 5, races start at 6.
This event is based on the classic Beer Mile standards, available at beermile.com.
A White Claw Mile for those who require a gluten free option is also available but cannot be considered official.
The event is sponsored by Western Bear Foundation and Buffalo Bill Cody Races.
For more information contact the race director at info@runcodywy.com.
