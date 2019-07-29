Intending to maintain an open space historical park, in 2003 the Friends of Park County History entered into a 99-year agreement with the City of Cody to lease for $1 per year 11 acres of undeveloped land between Cody Stampede Park and Old Trail Town.
Two years later the organization dedicated Colter’s Hell Interpretative Trail with historical signs for public use.
The half-mile trail takes walkers on a free, self-guided tour of 10,000 years of history, from mammoth hunters to white settlements.
The lease grants Friends of Park County History permission to build a log amphitheater and a mountain man monument on the city property; however, development or construction of those particular improvements are not required.
According to the lease, the property may not be used for “commercial or fundraising purposes inconsistent with the public open space historical park theme and character.”
The Paul Stock Foundation donated the land to the city in 1985 for recreation and park use.
In 2002, the city council loosened the deed restrictions by ordinance and offered 9.1 acres to the Stampede Board, which owns the adjacent rodeo grounds, for more than $400,000.
