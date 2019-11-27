Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield discovered during Brewer’s arraignment that Judge Bill Simpson had actually represented Tristen Brewer in 2017 briefly as a public defender for a circuit court misdemeanor case.
“Have I ever represented you?” Simpson questioned Brewer, to which she shook her head in the negative.
After two breaks in the hearing, it was determined that although Simpson had technically represented Brewer, it was only for about two and a half months, but did sign two documents on her behalf. He also admitted to knowing Brewer’s parents.
In that case Brewer was facing charges for unlawful contact with bodily injury and driving with an invalid license. Despite it only occurring two years ago she claimed in court she had no recollection of these charges. She was sentenced for the invalid license while the unlawful contact charge was dismissed, leaving her with a $355 fine.
It was during this time frame that Simpson had recently been named district court judge and was correspondingly shutting down his legal practice.
“The case was assigned and we never met,” Simpson said with a laugh. “I really don’t know how to address that.”
Hatfield found this a conflict nonetheless.
Even though he had approved Brewer for a $10,000 cash/surety bond earlier in the hearing, Simpson rescinded that decision and is handing the case over to Fifth District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield who was scheduled to rule on her bond Monday.
“My job is to be absolutely impartial,” Simpson said. “I don’t see it as an issue, I don’t see it as a conflict, but I’m going to err on the side of absolute caution.”
For the time being her bond remained at $10,000 cash only.
“There’s no reason to keep her in jail besides to get a plea out of her,” Scott Kath, Brewer’s public defender said.
Hatfield also criticized the fact that Brewer has nine misdemeanors on her record in addition to the two felonies she is currently facing. He said she is a flight risk and had a past warrant for failure to appear in court.
“She’s had citations out there in the past? Whew that’s pretty serious stuff,” Kath sarcastically responded.
