As if I’m not involved in enough risky sports endeavors, my life on-the-edge just got a little more interesting.
It’s fair to say I thrive on new challenges that only extreme sports can bring – an adrenaline junky if you will.
Last Wednesday at Millstone during a two-hour live, KODI extravaganza, I took my first steps into the white-knuckle world of Fantasy Football. They say once you’re in, there’s no turning back; i.e. you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
Don’t get me wrong; I’m no stranger to fantasy. Heck, my social life revolves around it, but until now I was a virgin to Fantasy Sports leagues. I signed up last minute for the Sports Nuts of the Round Table league, which necessitated teaming with team owner Lincoln Reese.
My title is General Manager, but it became apparent during the draft, the owner doesn’t grasp how your GM traditionally has the most say in personnel and player development. That’s my job, but I was at times hindered by meddlesome ownership.
If you’re unfamiliar with fantasy, you’re basically building your own NFL team, via individual player picks made one-at-a-time with in this case, 11 competing team builders. It requires a keen eye for talent, and unlike so many who choose the obvious – the highest point-performers from previous, recent seasons – my gift is an uncanny, instinctual foresight that offers a window into what players are most likely on the precipice of a productive season. As my ex-girlfriend whose picture I carry in my wallet would attest, I deal in the future, not the past.
When I took the microphone to announce in my raspy, yet soothing tone, my first pick, the show’s co-host Scott Mangold interjected, “Hey Doug, tell the listeners what happened to you in that pass, kick and punt (PK&P) contest years ago. Do you remember?”
Ironically, I had just told nephew Trey, who fancies himself the “guru” of Fantasy Football, how Mangold and I were once competitors in a PK&P contest for the Shad Martoglio Turkey Bowl many years ago. But I wasn’t sure what particular incident Scott was referring to.
“Remember when you punted, your Beatle boot went flying across the field,” he asked with a sentimental chuckle.
Well, Mangold won that contest, but you just hide and watch my ill-informed team owner and I win this fantasy contest and take home the $800. Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper results in countless touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry – making the gurus who rolled their eyes at that first-pick eat crow – has a monster year. And that, my friends, is not just mere fantasy.
To wrap up last week’s column about my wheel abruptly falling off in Brewgards parking lot, I hope the irony wasn’t lost on readers. Had I continued driving rather than that last-second decision to stop, we can only imagine the repercussions had the wheel departed during the upcoming, hairpin curve onto 29th.
Did God put a sports bar at that precise spot to prevent me from crashing, possibly losing my life?
That’s for greater theological minds than mine to decide. I just report the facts, folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.