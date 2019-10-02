Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
John McCarthy, 29, warrant for probation violation, Sept. 26
Charles Harmon, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcohol container, failure to drive in a single lane, Sept. 27
Traffic
About 5-6 sheep on Lane 8 in Powell, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 22.
Vehicle abandoned on Lane 9 in Powell, 4 p.m. Sept. 22.
There was a vehicle left on East South Street in Powell, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 22.
Horses reported on Lane 11 in Powell, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 23.
Deer on the side of Road 6 in Powell looks like it got hit by a car, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 23.
Silver Ford Mustang racing up and down the road near the intersection of Lane 7 and Road 10 in Powell, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
Caller was cut off by a driver on US 14-16-20 West, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
A resident is pulling a deer off Lane 9 in Powell, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
REDDI report filed on a car all over the road near Big Country Energy Services LLC on Lane 9 in Powell. The caller said the driver almost ran two other drivers off the road as well, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Fender bender on Tapadero Lane in Cody, 5 p.m. Sept. 24.
A Subaru Outback and a deer collided near US 14A and County Road 2AB in Cody.The dead deer is now off the road, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 24.
Vehicle abandoned on North Hamilton Street in Powell, 11:35 p.m. Sept. 24.
Wallet found laying on US 14-16-20 West, 7:40 a.m. Sept. 25.
Husband said his wife hit a deer on County Road 6WX in Cody this morning. She continued to work and left the vehicle on the side of the road as it’s inoperable. Reported at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 25.
White GMC Acadia abandoned all day with a door open on the intersection of Lane 7 and Road 7 in Powell, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 25.
Grey Dodge Dakota swerving all over the road on Roger Sedam Road at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 25.
A grey Dodge Dakota with Montana license plates swerving all over the road on WYO 120 South in Cody, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 25.
There was a horse in the roadway near the intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3KD in Meeteetse, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 26.
Sagebrush in road on Sagebrush Trail in Cody, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
About 10 sheep in road near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 7 in Powell, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 27.
Man backed into a stump at Shoshone Lodge on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 10:40 p.m. Sept. 27.
About three horses on the road near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 11 in Powell, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
Other
Injured deer needs to put down on WYO 295 in Powell. There is no trooper or game warden in the area as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
Large burn pile on fire near structure at the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 12 in Powell, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 22.
Brown and white stray paint horse secured in hay field on Elk Meadow Drive in Cody, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 22.
Haystack on fire off Road 2N near WYO 114 in Deaver, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 22.
Woman said her son stole a gun from her residence on Sand Cliffs Road in Meeteetse last February. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 23.
Woman was assaulted by her boyfriend at C&I Storage Units on County Road 2AB in Cody, 10:50 p.m. Sept. 23.
There is a female walking around the north side of Coal Mine Hill off WYO 114 in Powell, looking confused and stumbling around. She is wearing a light grey t-shirt, light grey slacks or jeans. The woman was last seen leaving Frannie, 11 a.m. Sept. 24.
Mail theft reported from County Road 6WX in Cody, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 24.
Two kids throwing rocks on the railroad tracks near US 14A in Powell, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 24.
Mail theft reported from Marquette Drive in Cody, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 25.
Search and Rescue call placed to the organization’s headquarters on 15th Street for an injured hunter, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 25.
Fire spotted on Spicer Lane in Cody at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
Door with signs of forced entry at the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive in Cody, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 26.
Canon Rebel camera was dropped off at the Park County Law Enforcement Center at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 26. It was found near the intersection of WYO 296 and WYO 212 in Cody. The camera is severely damaged.
Theft reported from the Cowboy and Outlaw Cafe in Meeteetse, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26.
Stray chestnut horse near County Road 2AB in Cody, 6:20 a.m. Sept. 27.
Caller wants assistance with a woman who is impaired by drugs on Montana Street in Meeteetse, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 27.
Woman on Meadow Road in Powell said there is a man in her backyard prowling. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and peaking in windows, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Matthew Hollinger, 32, probation violation, Sept. 24
Marcos Aguilar, 21, selling or furnishing alcohol to a person younger than 21-years old, interference with a peace officer, disorderly conduct/breach of peace, Sept. 27
Alfonso Lopez, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Sept. 27
Phernando Carrillo, 21, possession of controlled substance – plant, under the influence of controlled substance, stop sign violation, Sept. 28
Kyle Kartchner, 21, possession of controlled substance – plant, Sept. 29
Robert Atkinson, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run- property damage, Sept. 30
Katie Smith, 21, under the influence of controlled substances and probation violation, Sept. 30
Tobe Leidholt, 35, under the influence of controlled substances, probation violation, manufacturing or delivering meth, Oct. 1
Disturbance
Dogs barking near Hardpan Avenue and Twin Creek Trail Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 24.
Dog at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street is outside yelping. It has no food or water, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Traffic
Funeral escort requested to Riverside Cemetery on Yellowstone Avenue from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
Neighbor’s blue Dodge Ram parked in the street in front of residence on 14th Street, blocking the lane of travel, 8:35 p.m. Sept. 25.
Vehicle parked in the yellow zone at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
Disabled vehicle on 11th Street hill near South Fork Avenue, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller hit a parked vehicle in the back of the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 26.
Vehicle with Texas license plates abandoned in Canyon View Avenue parking lot for the past week, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 26.
Hit and run reported from 3-4 hours previous at Elite Nails and Spa on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller’s driver side rear door was struck. They will come to the Cody Law Enforcement Center in the morning with the vehicle. Reported at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26.
Vehicle seen driving all over the road on Sheridan Avenue, almost hitting other cars. It was last seen pulling into the Holiday Inn parking lot at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 28.
Woman said she was almost run off the road near Walmart, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 29.
Cars racing east on Stampede Avenue about five minutes ago, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 29.
Camper parked on Peake Avenue has its slide protruding into the street. The caller has a hard time getting into their driveway because they can’t see around it, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 30.
Truck driver backed into a rolling back door at CertainTeed on County Road 2AB, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Man said he tapped a vehicle behind him at Walmart with a hitch. The vehicle is already badly damaged and wants it reported, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 30.
Accident involving two vehicles at Maverik North gas station on Big Horn Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage as of 2:55 p.m. Sept. 30.
Dark grey truck parked illegally on E Avenue alley. They were told by the city they could not park there, 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
Caller reported two dead deer in the westbound lane near the intersection of 16th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30.
Other
Embers blowing from bonfire at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 24.
Items stolen from job site on 26th Street, 7:40 a.m. Sept. 24.
Man at Olive and Pearl on Sheridan Avenue has lost his car, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 24.
Owens Avenue man said his neighbor behind him has an electric fence for their dogs and he thinks it’s cruel the dog gets shocked about once a week, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 24.
Juvenile at Cody High School on 10th Street tested positive for marijuana. This is a violation of his Big Horn County probation conditions, 12 p.m. Sept. 24.
Multiple cats at Meinecke and Sitz LLC Law Office on Beck Avenue, towards the back along the fence line. One cat is dead, one is dying and two kittens look fine, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 24.
Woman said her wallet was stolen on 13th Street, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 24.
Dead cat just outside the Cody Law Enforcement Center on WYO 120, 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
Boys’ wallet taken from locker room at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 25.
Woman on Lame Deer Avenue said she just got into a verbal altercation with a lawn service company she hired, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 25.
Someone destroyed a mailbox at Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street, 9:55 a.m. Sept. 26.
LG style 4 phone found laying in the Cody Pet Depot parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue, 1 p.m. Sept. 26.
Bunch of large items in front of C Street trailer, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
Excessive weeds reported on C Street, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 26.
Female at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street took an unknown amount of muscle relaxers, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 26.
Woman said someone was in her house at the Big Horn Apartments on 29th Street when she was away. She said nothing was stolen, 12:50 a.m. Sept. 27.
Drug-related investigation took place at the Big Horn Apartments on 29th Street, 1:30 a.m. Sept. 27.
Central Avenue woman has questions about cats coming into her yard and killing her birds, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
Walmart has two shoplifters in custody, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 27.
Dog off leash at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 27. A warning was issued.
Probation violation reported by Beartooth Drive parent. They said their son is supposed to be at home and believe he is at the football game, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 27.
Father lost his Samsung J3 smartphone in a black case, with a screensaver of his son and an elk, at Spike Vannoy Field on Beck Avenue, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 27.
White Water Avenue mother has questions about someone else having her daughter’s dog and not returning it to the rightful owner, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28.
A 72-year-old man was found deceased from a diabetic shock on Alger Avenue, 6:15 a.m. Sept. 29.
Caller from Triple H Construction said a tractor and trailer parked in front of the business on Blackburn Avenue, blocking the entrance. Then, the driver defecated in a bag and threw it at the business, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 29.
Female police officer said she received a call from a 29th Street caller with questions about the death penalty, and the caller said the officer deserves to be in prison, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Green Acres Mobile Home Park man said someone put antler horns in his asparagus plants sometime over the weekend, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 30.
