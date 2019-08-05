Proceedings are now underway for the Dennis Klingbeil murder. Monday, a jury was selected and opening arguments were taken from both sides.
“I don’t think I ever went through these things without a flutter in my stomach,” Judge Bill Simpson said.
The day was filled with mild moments of drama as both defense and prosecution delivered their most concrete outline yet to the points they plan to present over the course of the trial.
Donna Domonkos, Klingbeil’s attorney, gave a 12-minute synopsis of her client’s perspective on his alleged first degree murder of his wife, Donna Klingbeil.
Domonkos provided an account of a ecent resolution between Dennis and his wife Donna, who the state alleges he shot in a premeditated murder.
“There is much more to this story,” Domonkos said.
Domonkos said Dennis momentarily considered committing suicide on the night of the August 2018 murder with the 38 caliber revolver that was connected with the shooting. After unable to shoot himself, she said Dennis brought the gun down and accidentally shot his wife. Donna Klingbeil’s bloody clothing was never recovered from the crime scene, eliminating valuable gun powder evidence.
“A lot of assumptions have been made in this investigation,” Domonkos said. “Everything they (investigators) did was to provide what they thought… . They’ve been focused on it one way and didn’t look at any other alternative.”
After the shooting Klingbeil ingested a large quantity of Oxycodone and sleeping pills, nearly dying that night.
Mike Blonigen, special prosecutor for the state, argued otherwise regarding the suicide claim, citing crime scene analysis and a lack of blood splatter that he said coorelate with Klingbeil pressing the revolver against Donna’s head.
Blonigen mentioned a year of mounting tension between the couple, filled with disputes and threats regarding their financial trust, amounting to $10-$12 million.
“The biggest problem is you end up with two people who don’t trust each other one bit,” Blonigen said.
Presenting a timeline of the murder night, Blonigen said that tensions came to a crux as it was revealed earlier in the day a deed document arranged by Dennis’s lawyer Ed Webster was not as previously agreed upon.
“They keep thinking there was a solution but the solution never was,” Blonigen said.
Domonkos made her first attacks on the credibility of one of the state’s lead witnesses, Donna’s biological son Brad Lanken, who she said had a biased interest in the resolution of the trust disputes.
“Brad has a lot to lose in this case,” Domonkos said. “Brad was looking out for Brad. The trust determined what he got.”
The court took just under three hours to select a jury, or so it appeared.
“We have seated this jury much sooner than I thought which is helpful,” Simpson said.
When returning from lunch, it was divulged to the courtroom that one of the committed jurors backed out from serving, providing a reason all parties felt valid as to why they could not perform their duties. Shortly after making the announcement Domonkos and Blonigen entered into the judges’ quarters to discuss the possibility of having to call back 26 jurors already dismissed.
Seven jurors did return, from which the court picked three to become part of the now 16-person jury.
Earlier in the day both prosecution and defense performed voir dire, a standard legal process in jury trials performed to weed out jurors. Both prosecutors and defendants posed a variety of questions to the jury pool, including personal experiences with domestic violence, prior knowledge of the case and any relationships they may have to witnesses and defendants in the case.
Four people were excused for employment-based reasons while other residents were excused based on moral conflicts they could have with the case.
Klingbeil arrived to the courthouse 15 minutes before jury selection started at 8:45 a.m. via sheriff’s deputy escort. He was clothed in a black suit with white undershirt. His white hair with faded black streaks was slicked back into a ponytail.
