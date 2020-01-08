Given a higher than usual interest in a Yellowstone Regional Joint Powers Airport Board vacancy, Cody City Council members found themselves in the position of having to pick from a strong slate of applicants.
Council members on Tuesday renewed Jack Way’s seat on the airport board. But they were split 5-2 on the decision to appoint Way to a third, three-year term.
They were especially torn between two candidates: One with experience and aviation knowledge and another offering a fresh perspective and financial acumen.
YRA is owned by the City of Cody and operated by a joint powers board consisting of four members appointed by the city, including one council rep, and three by the Park County Commission.
The airport receives 60% of its operational funding from the city and 40% from the county. The board directly oversees the airport manager, the budget and general plans for the future.
Saying they had no issues with Way, councilors Glenn Nielson and Heidi Rasmussen voted no on a motion to appoint Way.
“It’s a great problem to have an open seat and 8-9 candidates,” Nielson said.
Given budget and personnel issues, though, Nielson said he would have preferred another top candidate.
Rasmussen, a certified public accountant, is the city council liaison to the airport board.
“I had hoped for someone more financially minded,” she said.
Diane Ballard, who voted to appoint Way, called his longevity an “asset.”
But the board could use someone to provide a fresh look at finances, she said, adding she hoped the runner-up candidate is still interested when another YRA board seat opens up.
Describing the decision as tough, Mayor Matt Hall welcomed the selection problem that occurs with numerous applicants.
He said he “leaned toward Jack” and also agreed with Ballard.
“We’ll be looking for a new airport director in the future,” he said.
Jerry Fritz opined a board member’s role goes beyond finances and involves all aspects of aviation.
“I support Jack,” Fritz said. “He has experience on the board and as a (hot air balloon) aviator.”
