In the midst of the COVID-19 virus wreaking havoc on America, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled, and NBA and NHL seasons suspended, with youth athletics across the nation quickly following suit soon after.
The loss of sports entertainment has allowed me some time for self-reflection as to what I think sports should and shouldn’t mean in our lives.
Describing myself as an avid sports fan would be an understatement. Not a day goes by that I do not read some type of sports article or check up on the latest results or standings for a wide variety of sports. When I have a free moment it’s likely to be filled with a glance into some kind of sport.
Since a young age I have held this fascination, and participated in nearly every discipline possible while growing up.
As a child I dreamed of being a professional basketball, baseball and football player, but by the end of my high school years the sports I could participate competitively in had severely dwindled. However, I continued my love for all just the same.
Flash forward about six years and my life was very different. I found myself speeding quickly toward a tumultuous breakup with my long-term girlfriend. Nothing was going well in my life at that time so I turned to sports as an escape, rather than deal with the problems going on in my reality.
College, professional, minor leagues – I devoured it all with an insatiable appetite.
By developing an obsessive interest for athletics I put off and ignored dealing with the real problems going on around me. Once the breakup finalized I fell into a deep depression that sports did little to solve.
What did help me in the long run was getting out of my shell and spending time with other people, erstwhile getting back into my own sports and recreation, outlets I had neglected for a few years prior. Furthermore, I even helped coach a baseball team and instructed skiing.
I was able to come to terms with my strengths and weaknesses as an individual, and use my knowledge for certain games to give back, rather than just take in.
None of this should be taken as finger-wagging towards anyone who enjoys watching sports on TV, radio or in-person. I know plenty of great people who watch hours of football every Sunday.
Rather, I think we should look at this unprecedented time as an opportunity to better connect with what is around us. Take a hike, throw the ball around, walk the dog. I find it likely that most of us avid sports fans will come out of this time period surprised by how little the lack of sports changed our lives. Some may even find it inspirational.
While traveling the North Fork this past weekend I was encouraged by how many people I saw out and about exploring nature. There’s a plethora of activities possible in this world so let’s take advantage of them. Who knows where they might lead.
