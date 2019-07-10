According to a four-year lease dated Nov. 1, 2017, the Olive Glenn Golf Course and Country Club Board agrees to let the restaurant to Steve and Laurie Swan through 2021.
The rented area – originally the clubhouse swimming pool – was converted to a bar and restaurant in 2008. A smaller kitchen addition is included in the lease.
Before the Swans took over, the golf course board had operated the clubhouse restaurant under general manager Wade Brown, who resigned in July 2017. In January 2018, Cody police arrested Brown, who also served as golf course bookkeeper, for allegedly stealing at least $3,004 from the golf course during the spring of 2017.
