The Cheyenne Housing Authority was created in 1971 to address Cheyenne’s need for low income housing.
Setting a mission to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged families unable to obtain housing through conventional means, the CHA has continually expanded its operations to address housing and housing-related challenges in Wyoming.
Among other services it offers, CHA administers the housing choice voucher program with 1,786 vouchers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Lander, Riverton, Cody, Powell, Sheridan, Buffalo, Gillette and Wright.
To learn more about the Cheyenne Housing Authority, go to cheyennehousing.org/ or contact Greg Hancock, executive director, at (307) 633-8320 or ghancock@cheyennehousing.org.
