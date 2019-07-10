The City of Cody is allowed 20 retail liquor licenses.
Initially, city clerk Cindy Baker told the Enterprise a transfer was not possible. Instead the Swans would need to vacate the license.
Because of a grandfathered license, the city is one retail license over its quota allowed by the state based on population.
Baker said if the license were returned, the city would revert to its 20 license limit and would have no more licenses to award.
But the situation changed when the Swans left the premises.
Wyoming state law stipulates when a business stops operating, its liquor license may only be granted to another party with a transfer application. Olive Glenn must apply for a transfer to regain the liquor license, which it has done.
