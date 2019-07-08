When the National Park Service announced earlier this spring that tourists who encounter bears in Yellowstone National Park should honk their horns to scare them away, I was skeptical.
Many of the Park’s 4 million annual visitors travel halfway around the world to explore the scenery, gawk at the geysers and admire the wildlife.
High on their to-do list is to see grizzly bears (or black bears) roaming free in the wilderness.
And you’re telling those people that the first thing they should do if they are fortunate enough to have a bear appear close enough to photograph is to send it on its way?
From the first, I was doubtful about how well that was going to work out. And so far this summer, I have seen zero evidence, no indication, that anyone is paying any attention at all to this suggestion.
Since this idea was advanced I have stopped at a half-dozen bear jams where cars have pulled over to the side of the highway to view bears, plus a couple of other times seen bears emerge from underbrush and either dart across the road or meander down the middle of the road trailing a couple of cubs.
No horns honking. People feel lucky to have such an opportunity and aren’t going to jinx it. They are willing to wait and watch for as long as bears hang out. No one wants the bears to hurry away. It’s more, “Please don’t go.”
For that matter, I wonder if a pack of angry tourists might actually descend on someone who stood on his horn in such a circumstance.
The Park Service issues general guidelines for public interaction with animals in Yellowstone, but that doesn’t mean anything foolish can happen at any time.
Visitors who view Yellowstone as an extra-large petting zoo need protection from themselves. They should not invade the animals’ personal space.
We have witnessed some crazy cases of people casually attempting to take selfies with bison and the normally mild-mannered creatures take exception.
Heck, often enough bison sashay right up to cars, totally indifferent to traffic, sometimes passing within inches of drivers sitting next to open windows. Left to their own right-of-way, they ignore the autos.
Tourists are not supposed to get that close to bison, but sometimes the bison take matters into their own minds and force the proximity, if not necessarily any type of confrontation.
When it comes to bears, people are supposed to stand back at least 100 yards and give them space.
And, for the most part, given the size of bears’ claws and teeth, people do want to give those dudes room. But they also very much want that souvenir photograph.
The stated reasoning behind the Park Service’s honk policy is that this is the first step down a slippery slope to bears thinking of humans as friends and sources of food.
That may be well-intentioned, even if it sounds like the old reefer madness viewpoint on marijuana leading to heroin.
The outlook just may not be based on reality. The photo urge seemingly overrides the honking urge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.