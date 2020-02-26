Friday, February 28
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Clay Fun Sculpture Workshop Series for youths in grades 3-5, 2:30-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Kalyn Beasley performing, 6-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, February 29
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Crab Crack, 6-11:30 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Tickets cost $75 for crab and dinner sides. Live DJ, dancing, auction items and a cash bar. For more information call (307) 527-5174.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, March 1
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, March 2
Cody
Talk on Sheridan Avenue and Meeteetse Highway projects, noon, Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, find us on Facebook at Yellowstone Harmony Chorus or call Cathy Wacaser (307) 272-1544.
Tuesday, March 3
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
