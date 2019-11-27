Trey Hudson Merrell was born Nov. 22, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jacob and Holly Merrell of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 12 ounces.
Trey joins two siblings: Cara, 6, and Mason, 4.
Grandparents are Arthur and Carol Merrell and Jeffrey and Barbara Patterson.
Maizie and Haizel Vertz were born Nov. 22, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Shane and Lacy Vertz of Powell.
Maizie weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and Haizel weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
The twin girls join two siblings: Kaiden 12, and Alaina, 8.
Grandparents are Randy and Sharon Vertz, Mark and Brenda Robbins and Butch and Ronda Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.