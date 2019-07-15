There are three teams in the softball lower league.
Dr. Williams
Charlee Keller, Addilyn Nordberg, Raegan Pond, Ashlyn Brice, Ellie Baggs, Karter Spradlin, Autymn Bates, Peyton Marsh, Emma Allen, Emilee Crane
Coldwell Banker
Madison Frescoln, Emmersyn Lee, Sophia Moore, Addison Egger, Oakleigh Johnsey, Lily Lennon, Chloe Tucker, Adley Miles-Hansen, Lily Harris, Delilah Mariani, Allison Claus
SBW & Associates
Charlotte McQuinston, Zoey Redder, McKinney Halstead, Grace Copeland, Chloe Allred, Ember Poley, Noelle Sander, Mesa Halstead, Areceli Forster, Aria Schoonover, Laila Augedahl, Emma Aune
