Financial highlights from City of Cody fiscal year 2018-2019 financial statements include:
• The city’s net position at the end of FY 18-19 was $89.6 million, which is made up of $66.27 million in capital assets that include property and equipment, depreciation.
The total takes into account a reduction for outstanding debt related to the purchase or construction of capital assets.
• Assessed valuation for the city was $141.3 million, an increase of $7.23 million, or about 6 percent, over 2018.
• As of June 30, the city’s outstanding debt totaled $1.74 million, an increase of $14,067 over FY 17-18.
The city’s debt consisted of loans payable for the sewer lagoon upgrade and expansion project.
• As required, there is a court fine receivable recorded on the books. The $210,301 amount has an uncollectible allowance of $181,372. Many of the outstanding fines are 120 days past due; however, they are typically years past due and not considered collectible. Many of those accounts are with collection agencies.
• In FY 18-19 the city bought materials and services totaling $67,601 from a business owed by a council member.
• As its portion of lodging tax funds combined with interest income, the city received $126,239.
The account ended with a $35,974 balance, which was $17,418 more than budgeted.
• The city paid Yellowstone Regional Airport $174,365 for operations during FY 18-19.
The city and Park County jointly govern the airport through a joint powers board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.