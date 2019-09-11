This year Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame members lobbied for and were successful in convincing legislators to pass a bill creating an annual Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl Legacy Week the third calendar week of September.
The law became effective July 1.
The WCHF is encouraging schools to commemorate this time through appropriate studies and activities by distributing educational cowboy activity booklets to all Wyoming fourth-grade classes.
