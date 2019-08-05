City of Cody Citizen Academy coordinators invite Cody people of all backgrounds to complete an application themselves or nominate someone in the community for its third academy this fall.
The deadline is Aug. 22, and people selected as cadets will be notified Sept. 4.
To obtain a form:
• Call Rick Manchester at the Cody Rec Center, (307) 527-3484.
• Email RickM@cityofcody.com.
• Stop by the Rec Center, 1402 Heart Mountain.
• Download at cityofcody-wy.gov. Scroll down home page and click on “3rd Annual Cody Citizen Academy.”
