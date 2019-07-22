By ordinance, the City of Cody has designated $750,000 of its $5 million 1-cent specific purpose sales and use tax revenue to a city-wide Americans With Disabilities Act Pedestrian Ramp Improvements Project.
Done in two phases, the project involves improvements to pedestrian curb ramps deemed noncompliant with current ADA design standards.
In January the city authorized a $92,800 contract with Morrison-Maierle to provide design, bid and construction management for the 2019 ramp project.
The local firm also held the engineering contract for Phase 1 started in 2018. Harris Trucking & Construction of Cody was construction contractor.
The second phase now underway involves pedestrian ramps in the Highland Manor neighborhood and in the downtown business district along Rumsey, Beck, Alger and Bleistein avenues. It includes 20 ramps carried over from Phase 1.
In April the city awarded the 2019 ADA ramp project to Big Horn Redi Mix for $372,014. The Cody concrete contractor’s bid came in below the amount budgeted for the project. The engineer’s estimate was $448,075. The only other bid received was for $541,976 submitted by TNT Contractors, Deaver.
