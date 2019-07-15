State Farm
Amethyst Hartley, Macie Caldwell, Hayden Grant, Macy Secrest, Addison Lundvall, Cali Allen, Sabella Sander, Jayla Scheid, Paige Kondelis, Josie Switzer, Jillian Nordberg, Evelyn Augedahl
Sage Civil Engineering
Ave Kendrick, Josie Becker, Lily Gallagher, Evelyne Dallman, Allyson Adams, Chloe Harris, Breckin Lien, Mallory Donham, Jolene Anderson, Beatrice Sandvik, Seraphine Goggin, Sarah Grosz
Sprague Roofing
Brooklyn Ondler, Skye Nielsen, Kaydence Blankenship, Ella Wood, Kenna Livingston, Lily Sweet, Nelissa Fenton, Sophia Whitelock, Brenika Frandsen, Rachel Annalisse Adams, Kylee Blankenship, Rebecca Claus
