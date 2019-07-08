This year’s Concerts in the Park lineup is:
• July 11: John Roberts y Pan Blanco (Latin rhythms)
• July 18: Aaron Davis and the Mystery (Machine-bluegrass variety)
• July 25: Amoramora (bluegrass-reggae-rock)
• Aug. 1: 10 Cent Stranger (American dance)
• Aug. 8: Terra Bella (country)
• Aug. 15: The Dusty Pockets (soulful twang rock)
• Aug. 22: Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons (funk-rock-jazz)
• Aug. 29: High Country Cowboys (country)
